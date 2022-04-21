ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.79%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.64%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.14%)
BOP 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.68%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
FNEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
GGGL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
GGL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.98%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
MLCF 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
PRL 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
TPL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.11%)
TPLP 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.78%)
TREET 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.61%)
TRG 82.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.93%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.67%)
WAVES 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.81%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,593 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.63%)
BR30 16,933 Decreased By -252.7 (-1.47%)
KSE100 45,607 Decreased By -336 (-0.73%)
KSE30 17,546 Decreased By -144.1 (-0.81%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
BR Research

The FDI challenge intensifies

BR Research 21 Apr, 2022

As the political temperature in the country rose to unmanageable levels and the exchange rate oscillated vigorously, it was expected that foreign investment in the country would be affected. In March, foreign direct investment in the country was a net outflow of $30 million versus a net inflow of $173.4 million in a similar period last year, as per the central bank’s latest data release. The slowdown in an already slow FDI environment has been visible since the beginning of the year 2022. Where FDI in March 2022 was negative, FDI in February 2022 fell by a staggering 34 percent year-on-year, whereas the month-on-month decline was 17 percent.

Overall, FDI in 9MFY22 slipped by 2 percent year-on-year. While some experts believe that one-time net outflow is not significant, the two percent decline in 9MFY22 FDI comes from an already low base of FY2021 when the global covid pandemic impacted foreign investment.

The FDI situation in the country has been dreary and dull, and the recent political turmoil in the country has further dented the prospects. The net outflow of FDI in March 2022 was primarily due to outflows from the telecom sector. Country-wise data from SBP shows that China and Norway both contributed to the net FDI outflow in March 2022.

The overall picture of the foreign investment in the country hasn’t changed much over a long time, especially since inflows from China started declining after key CPEC projects were over. The lack of diversification, failure to increase export-oriented FDI

And mediocre attitude of the Board of Investments has contributed to the sorry state.

Attracting FDI in the country has been a challenge for the longest time because of the country’s inherent structural and economic issues and the decline in investor interest either due to the security situation of the country, political instability, geopolitical volatility, or global events like the pandemic. Moreover, the buffer that initial CPEC projects provided is also not there; while they work on the second development phase, including the SEZs, it has not picked up the pace.

