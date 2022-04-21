ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
NA pays homage to MQM-P legislator

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday paid rich tribute to late Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), who passed away on Tuesday after a protracted illness in Karachi.

The assembly that resumed its session with Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair did not take up any agenda item, as per the traditions of the legislature, to pay tribute to Mr Khan.

The lawmakers from the treasury benches (there are no opposition legislators in the house after over 120 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf resigned in protest in the wake of no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan) lauded the services rendered by Mr Khan for the country as a seasoned lawmaker.

The late legislator was elected from Karachi on the ticket of MQM-P. He was elected to the National Assembly for four consecutive terms in elections held in 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2018.

He also served as the federal minister for housing between 2008 and 2013, when the MQM had joined the-then coalition government of Pakistan People’s Party.

