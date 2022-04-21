ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,914 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,674 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ahsan given briefing about PBS

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting on the activities of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and initiatives taken by the PBS for improvement in data reporting for informed decision making.

Dr Naeemuz Zafar, chief statistician along with senior officers of the PBS attended the meeting. The chief statistician briefed the minister about the activities of the PBS and their role in providing timely, reliable, and quality data for evidence-based policymaking in social and economic sectors.

It was also informed that the PBS has shifted from manual data collection to electronic data collection and has achieved an in-house capacity to develop android-based data collection software, mobile apps, and dashboards. He was informed that the PBS being an NSO is working diligently to provide data to policymakers, researchers, and academia in a user-friendly mode interactive mode with time series and infographics at the lowest possible level. It was further informed that the PBS is developing Decision Support Systems and Data Dissemination Systems which would enable the policymakers to take evidence-based decision making.

Major activities of the PBS such as Population and Housing Census, Mouza Census, PSLM/HIES Survey, Labour Force Surveys (LFS), Census of Manufacturing Industries National Accounts, price statistics, trade statistics were explained to the minister and it was also informed that the PBS not only completed their recent series but the data has also disseminated to the policymakers and general public through dashboards in a user-friendly manner.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the PBS and said that reliable and timely data helps the policymakers to make informed decisions. He said that the PBS has a vast repository of data and the PBS should focus on branding itself as an NSO. It should project itself as an efficient and credible technical organization. The PBS should be the nucleus of all statistical activities and should start working with partner organisations, universities, and provincial departments. He also directed that the PBS also hold a series of workshops for the line departments at the federal level especially the Ministry of P&SI, provincial governments, and the District Management for sensitization about the data repository and its effective use for evidence-based policymaking for improving Governance.

The minister is also of the view that the development indicators collected through the PBS census and survey may be compiled at the constituency level as it will not only be able to help for tracking their progress but also create healthy competition. He is also of the view that the PBS may collaborate with the academia to apprise the students and teachers about the practical use of statistics and also create societies of professional statisticians for providing their expert input in improving statistics and its reporting. Further, the PBS may arrange internships for students to equip with the latest statistical methods being employed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ahsan iqbal PBS Minister for Planning economic sectors

Comments

1000 characters

Ahsan given briefing about PBS

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories