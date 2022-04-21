Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
21 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 20, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,943.16
High: 46,586.06
Low: 45,888.27
Net Change: 390.20
Volume (000): 111,649
Value (000): 5,860,625
Makt Cap (000) 1,846,659,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,691.90
NET CH. (-) 78.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,210.54
NET CH. (-) 116.43
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,092.33
NET CH. (-) 94.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,845.94
NET CH. (-) 44.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,851.39
NET CH. (-) 49.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,793.26
NET CH. (+) 3.22
------------------------------------
As on: 20-April-2022
====================================
