KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 20, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,943.16 High: 46,586.06 Low: 45,888.27 Net Change: 390.20 Volume (000): 111,649 Value (000): 5,860,625 Makt Cap (000) 1,846,659,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,691.90 NET CH. (-) 78.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,210.54 NET CH. (-) 116.43 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,092.33 NET CH. (-) 94.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,845.94 NET CH. (-) 44.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,851.39 NET CH. (-) 49.92 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,793.26 NET CH. (+) 3.22 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-April-2022 ====================================

