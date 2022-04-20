ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
PM Shehbaz wants to elevate relations with UK to strategic level

  • British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner calls on Pakistan premier
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised the need for elevating the relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom to a strategic level.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minster's Office (PMO) said that British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner met PM Sharif and congratulated him on assuming office.

During the meeting, Sharif said Pakistan values its relations with the UK, which are based on "historical linkages and convergent interests on a broad range of issues".

"The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of enhanced trade and investment ties and the need for elevating the relationship to a strategic level," the statement said.

The premier also appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health and other social sectors in Pakistan.

"Highlighting the positive bridge-building role played by around 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora residing in the UK, the Prime Minister emphasised the need of strengthening cooperation in the field of legal migration to fully realize the potential."

Meanwhile, the British high commissioner expressed a desire to work closely with Pakistan to deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation.

Boris Johnson congratulates PM Shehbaz

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had congratulated Sharif on being elected as PM.

“Congratulations to Shehbaz on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The UK & Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties,” PM Johnson said in a tweet.

“I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest,” he added.

