Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen, US gains

AFP 20 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a cheaper yen and gains on Wall Street where investors were encouraged by better-than-expected US housing starts data and solid corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.76 percent, or 204.38 points, at 27,189.47 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.83 percent, or 15.69 points, at 1,911.39.

The dollar firmed to 129.23 yen from 128.89 yen in New York late Tuesday, extending the yen’s recent falls driven by higher US Treasury yields.

“Rallies on Wall Street and a cheaper yen against the dollar are supporting” the Tokyo market, Mizuho Securities said.

Japan’s Nikkei rises; weaker yen, earnings caution cap below 27,000 mark

Despite pushing up the price of imported goods, a cheaper yen is seen as good for exporters as it increases both price competitiveness overseas and repatriated profits.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 3.54 percent at 2,254 yen after the auto giant said it will invest $383 million into hybrid production in the United States.

Its rivals were also higher with Honda trading up 3.71 percent at 3,437 yen and Nissan rallying 5.34 percent to 554.4 yen.

Sony Group was up 2.17 percent at 11,525 yen, Panasonic was up 1.56 percent at 1,141.5 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.65 percent at 63,940 yen.

Japan booked a trade deficit of 412.4 billion yen ($3.2 billion) in March, the eighth consecutive monthly deficit, according to finance ministry data released before the opening bell. The figure did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Tokyo stocks

