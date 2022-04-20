LHC stays schedule for first phase of LG election

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has stayed the schedule for the first phase of the Local Government (LG) election in Punjab on a petition challenging the delimitation in district Khushab.

The court adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Tariq Iqbal a former LG representative till April 25 as a law officer representing ECP sought time to file a reply to the petition.

The petitioner Tariq Iqbal, has challenged a notification issued by the election commission’s delimitation committee on March 12, 2022 deciding objections against the preliminary delimitation for Khushab.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the delimitation committee failed to decide the strong and valid objections and instead erroneously and illegally rejected objections of the petitioner through a consolidated and non-speaking impugned order.

He said the delimitation was politically motivated to give undue advantage to the local candidate for chairman fielded by the local MNAs and MPAs.

