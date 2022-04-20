Khaqan says govt to last till August 2023

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the present government will complete its term till August 2023.

Contrary to his former statements and the stance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Abbasi while talking to media here on Tuesday said that the vote of no-confidence was successful, as a result of which the new government has been formed which will now complete its term.

He said the prime minister would decide how the cabinet could be expanded, adding that the cabinet will look into how inflation has risen and how to curb it. He said that the multiple party government under Shehbaz Sharif will not only bring necessary legislation but will also put the country on the right track.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has made it clear to all the allies part of the present government that the opposition alliance created following the 2018 general elections has one-point agenda to nullify the Imran Khan-led government, what he termed was a result of a “rigged” elections and not reflecting the true mandate of the people. Maulana has said that fresh elections must be held to get a new mandate in a bid to run the country amicably.

