Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 115,354 tonnes of cargo comprising 88,011 tonnes of import cargo and 27,343 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 88,011 comprised of 51,190 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,431 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,701 tonnes of DAP and 30,689 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 27,343 tonnes comprised of 25,192 tonnes of containerized cargo, 258 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,893 tonnes of Rice.

Some, 5189 containers comprising of 2893 containers import and 2296 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1488 of 20’s and 484 of 40’s loaded while 307 of 20’s and 65 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 398 of 20’s and 639 of 40’s loaded containers while 552 of 20’s and 34 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 05 ships namely, SM Manali, Cosco Antwerp, Independent Spirit, GFS Pride and SC Taipei have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Gulf Pearl, Hercules Leader, Northern Dedication, APL Antwerp and SM Manali have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 08 cargoes namely, Concerto, Rudolf Shulte, Oocl Le Havre, Arctic Flounder, Kota Megah, Yantian Express, Yi Long Shan and Sheng Xing Hai were expected to arrive at the port on Tuesday.

