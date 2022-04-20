Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 19, 2022). ==================================== BR...
20 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,333.36
High: 46,737.87
Low: 46,270.13
Net Change: 206.23
Volume (000): 114,626
Value (000): 6,801,538
Makt Cap (000) 1,863,789,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,770.04
NET CH. (+) 0.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,326.97
NET CH. (-) 50.38
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,186.70
NET CH. (-) 85.34
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,890.44
NET CH. (-) 102.97
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,901.31
NET CH. (-) 47.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,790.04
NET CH. (-) 76.09
------------------------------------
As on: 19-April-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments