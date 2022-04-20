KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,333.36 High: 46,737.87 Low: 46,270.13 Net Change: 206.23 Volume (000): 114,626 Value (000): 6,801,538 Makt Cap (000) 1,863,789,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,770.04 NET CH. (+) 0.12 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,326.97 NET CH. (-) 50.38 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,186.70 NET CH. (-) 85.34 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,890.44 NET CH. (-) 102.97 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,901.31 NET CH. (-) 47.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,790.04 NET CH. (-) 76.09 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-April-2022 ====================================

