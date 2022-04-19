PM Shehbaz urges international community to condemn Islamophobic incidents

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on the international community to condemn the recent incidents of Islamophobia in Sweden and the Netherlands, saying that "the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world are deeply hurt" by these events.

"The international community must condemn these incidents & take steps to check such abhorrent behaviour," the premier tweeted.

"We must stand united against Islamophobia."

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement had said that “these mindless provocative Islamophobic incidents served no purpose other than hurting the sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims living all over the world”.

“Such actions are not covered under legitimate expressions of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carry responsibilities under international human rights law, such as the obligation not to carry out hate speech and incite people to violence,” the FO said.