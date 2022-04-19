PM Shehbaz's 34-member federal cabinet takes oath

The new administration's 34 federal ministers and ministers of state took oath in a ceremony on Tuesday lead by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

These include 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state. Meanwhile Qamar Zaman Kaira, Amir Muqam and Awn Chaudhary have been appointed as advisers. Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju have taken oath as ministers of state.

Cabinet members: President says won’t administer oath

On Monday, President Arif Alvi excused himself from administrating oaths to the federal cabinet members, following which the ceremony was postponed till today (Tuesday).

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah said during an informal conversation with parliamentary reporters that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will have a majority in the cabinet with 14 ministries, the PPP will have 11, and the JUI-F will be given four ministries. The remaining seven positions will be allotted to other allies, he said.

Those who took oath as federal ministers include Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Mian Javed Latif, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Miftah Ismail, Azam Nazeer Tarar, as per Radio Pakistan.

Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Abdul Qadir Patel, Shazia Marri, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Sajid Hussain Toori, Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari, Abid Hussain. Asad Mahmood, Abdul Wassey, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Tariq Bashir Cheema have also taken oath as federal ministers.

According to sources, the following is the list of the party-wise divisions of ministries:

Ministry of Climate Change — PPP Aviation Division — PML-N Commerce and Trade Ministry — PPP Ministry of Communications — JUI-F Ministry of Defence — PML-N Ministry of Defence Production — BAP Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs — PML-N Ministry of Education — BNP-M Ministry of Foreign Affairs — PPP Ministry of Human Rights — PPP Ministry of Housing — JUI-F Ministry of Industries and Production — PPP Ministry of Information and Broadcasting — PML-N Ministry of Information and Technology — MQM-P Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs — PML-N Ministry of Energy — PML-N Ministry of Special Initiatives, Planning, and Development — PML-N Petroleum Division — PML-N Ministry of Poverty Alleviation — PPP Ministry of Privatisation — PPP Ministry of Railways — PML-N Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony — PML-N Ministry of SAFRON — PML-N Ministry of Science and Technology — BAP Ministry of Water Resources — PPP