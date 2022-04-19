ANL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.28%)
ASC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.41%)
ASL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 104.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.07%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.17%)
FNEL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.81%)
GGL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-6.51%)
GTECH 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.79%)
HUMNL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.37%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
KOSM 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.4%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.49%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.56%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.06%)
PTC 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
TELE 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TPL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.94%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.43%)
TRG 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.08%)
UNITY 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.43%)
WAVES 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.07%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.71%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,697 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.2%)
BR30 17,432 Decreased By -438.6 (-2.45%)
KSE100 46,498 Decreased By -103.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By 33 (0.18%)
Tokyo stocks open higher on bargain hunting

AFP 19 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors bargain hunted shares that dipped after modest falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.04 percent, or 278.29 points, at 27,078.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.94 percent, or 17.64 points, to 1,897.72.

“Japanese shares are seen starting with rebounds after limited falls in the post-holiday US markets,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

A cheaper yen against the dollar is supporting some export-oriented shares including automakers, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 127.04 yen in early Asian trade, after the yen dipped to a new 20-year low of below 127 yen in New York.

Tokyo stocks end lower on Ukraine war, Covid fears

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.74 percent at 2,171 yen after it revised down its production plans for May by 100,000 vehicles to 750,000 units.

Honda was up 1.23 percent at 3,296 yen and Nissan was up 1.78 percent at 515.5 yen.

Trading house Mitsubishi Corp was up 2.26 percent at 4,517 yen and oil refiner Eneos was up 1.07 percent at 454.7 yen after a report said they are considering commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuel.

