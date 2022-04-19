PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan’s electoral reforms?

“You heard of P5-Plus One?”

“Yes the P5 are the Big Five, the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — members of – the US, the UK, France, China and Russia and Plus One refers to Germany and they negotiated with Iran on its nuclear programme and along came Trump and trashed the agreement…”

“Hmm, and now we have Russia and Ukraine……”

“Ukraine is neither in P5 Plus One nor in European Union so no can do though it has been used by party goer Boris Johnson to appease domestic critics…”

“Ha ha, that’s right but calls for his resignation continue in spite of sorry, sorry domestically and trying to act as an international leader by his all-out very visible support for Ukraine, and now he is off to make a defense deal with India perhaps one of the few countries with cash to buy UK’s military hardware…”

“Right, but that’s not why I referred to P5 plus One — in Pakistan today the parallel is P3 plus 3, so a better balance…”

“Let me guess P3 refer to the permanent members in our politics — the Sharif’s PML-N, the Bhutto Zardari’s PPP, and the Maulana’s JUI (F) while the Plus 3 refer to office holders as opposed to public representatives if you know what I mean and…”

“Shush silly, anyway what does that make The Khan’s party?”

“P5 Plus One were negotiating with which country?”

“Iran...oh The Khan’s party is Iran in your equation. One question? Minus one has never ever succeeded and let’s be honest The Khan was like a landmine – anyone had to step on him for him to self-destruct and…”

“Or explode and destroy everyone around.”

“Right so why now? I mean I don’t see the sense! You reckon it was miscalculation?”

“Nope I reckon the need to reverse The Khan’s unilateral changing of the electoral rules was regarded as critical to winning the next elections leave alone retaining their seats – The Khan gave the overseas Pakistanis the right to vote as if they are back home, so within their home constituency, where he would have won at least 20 to 21 seats in the Punjab that he lost in 2018, with the Opposition demanding one or two seats specific for overseas Pakistanis, and don’t forget the use of electoral voting machines that would have as per the P3 work against them in the elections and…”

“Hmm, I see and that is what Bilawal Bhutto said in an interview to a foreign channel that was tweeted by the party’s official twitter account: Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirms his party would support Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister. Motivation is to conduct electoral reforms for moving towards more democratic Pakistan.”

“I see and so you reckon as The Khan’s electoral reforms would impact on the seats mainly in Punjab the cost of the coalition payable by the PML-N is going to be significant?”

“Right, but not as much as The Khan’s electoral reforms I reckon.”

“Time indeed will tell.”

