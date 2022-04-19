ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Imran, Siraj discuss political matters

Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday telephoned Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq and thanked him for his party’s impartial role in the “conspiracy” hatched to oust him from power.

He told the JI chief that he was ousted as prime minister through a well-thought out conspiracy. He said that all the patriotic people of the country should join hands to foil the foreign conspiracy hatched against a democratically-elected government.

The two leaders also discussed the prevalent political situation in the country.

On the directives of PTI chairman, Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser will stay in touch with JI for a close liaison between the two parties.

JI which has only one seat in National Assembly, is the only party that abstained his MNA from casting vote in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan to oust him as prime minister.

The JI chief wished Khan well and both leaders agreed to continue consultations over political matters confronting the country.

While talking to the media, Sirajul Haq said that Imran Khan has contacted him after five years. He added that JI takes each decision in the Shura.

The JI Ameer said that his political party was not part of the no-trust motion against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Centre nor did it join hands with the opposition.

