KP govt vows to set up shelter homes through own resources

PESAHWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the establishment of Shelter Homes (Panagahs) as pro-poor and a welfare initiative of PTI government and said that no shelter home established in the province would be closed adding that even if the federal government does not extend the cooperation on its part, the provincial government would continue to run these shelter homes through its own resources.

This he said while chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review the latest situation of the shelter homes in the province.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhmmad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Social Welfare, Director Pakistan Baitul Mal and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief Minister said that the provincial government will provide resources on priority for shelter homes adding that the government has intended to run these shelter homes on permanent basis. He directed the authorities concerned to make necessary amendments in the relevant laws for this purpose. He also directed them to submit proposals to re-functionalize the program “Koi Bhoka Na Soye” in the province.

Earlier Briefing the participants about the latest situation of Shelter Homes, it was informed that at present, a total of 10 shelter homes under the resources of provincial government were functional in the province including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Bannu, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Daraban Kala, Swat and Kohat. These shelter homes have the total capacity of night stay for 500 individuals. Over 45,000 individuals have benefitted during last three months from these shelter homes.

The meeting was also told that a project has also been approved to run the shelter homes in the more effective manner. Besides 8 Ehsas Panagahs were also functional in the province under a joint venture of Pakistan Bait-ul-mal and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over 600,000 needy individuals have benefitted from these Ehsas Panagahs so far.

