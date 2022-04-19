KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 309,866 tonnes of cargo comprising 230,424 tonnes of import cargo and 79,442 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 230,424 comprised of 99,784 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 52,755 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,651 Tons of DAP and 68,234 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 79,442 tonnes comprised of 77,275 tonnes of containerized cargo, 660 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 253 tonnes of Corn, 1,254 tonnes of Rice.

Some, 7176 containers comprising of 3415 containers import and 1388 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 525 of 20’s and 1388 of 40’s loaded while 22 of 20’s and 46 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 587 of 20’s and 689 of 40’s loaded containers while 580 of 20’s and 608 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 12 ships namely, One henry Hudson, Hyundai Provilege, J Pioneer, Thorswind, Northern Dedication, MT Karachi, Sczecin Trader, Tss Glory, Apl Antwerp, Msc malin, Evanthia and Hercules leader have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 12 ships namely, X-Press Bardsey, MT Quetta, One Henry Hudson, Arman 10, Osaka, Hyundai Privilege, An Hai Ori, Yasa Aysen, J Pioneer, Oocl Charleston and Thorswind have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 08 cargoes namely SC Taipei, Yantian Express, GFS Pride, Independent Spirit, Concerto, Singaport Bridge and Sin Yan Tian were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, container vessel ‘CMA CGM Orfeo’ and edible oil carrier ‘Mega-I’ left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship ‘Xin Hai Tong 25’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon (.)

Cargo volume of 145,222 tonnes, comprising 124,789 tonnes imports cargo and 20,433 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,944 Containers (802 TEUs Imports and 1,142 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Al-Thakira and Toro & two more ships, Lisa and MSC Sussana carrying LNG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 18th April, while three more ships, MSC Shaula, Maersk Detroit and Diyala with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 19th April-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022