KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 18, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
308,530,113 171,959,455 11,087,098,084 5,978,069,698
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 580,532,078 (622,157,250) (41,625,172)
Local Individuals 8,161,521,449 (8,076,888,358) 84,633,090
Local Corporates 3,852,740,914 (3,895,748,833) (43,007,918)
===============================================================================
Comments