BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 18, 2022). ==================================== BR...
19 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 18, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,539.59
High: 46,969.46
Low: 46,428.95
Net Change: 61.95
Volume (000): 118,978
Value (000): 7,290,079
Makt Cap (000) 1,883,672,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,769.92
NET CH. (-) 21.83
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,377.35
NET CH. (-) 52.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,272.04
NET CH. (-) 113.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,993.41
NET CH. (+) 32.78
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,948.66
NET CH. (+) 126.91
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,866.13
NET CH. (-) 54.43
------------------------------------
As on: 18-April-2022
====================================
