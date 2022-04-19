KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 18, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,539.59 High: 46,969.46 Low: 46,428.95 Net Change: 61.95 Volume (000): 118,978 Value (000): 7,290,079 Makt Cap (000) 1,883,672,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,769.92 NET CH. (-) 21.83 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,377.35 NET CH. (-) 52.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,272.04 NET CH. (-) 113.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,993.41 NET CH. (+) 32.78 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,948.66 NET CH. (+) 126.91 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,866.13 NET CH. (-) 54.43 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-April-2022 ====================================

