Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 18, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 18, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 46,539.59
High:                      46,969.46
Low:                       46,428.95
Net Change:                    61.95
Volume (000):                118,978
Value (000):               7,290,079
Makt Cap (000)         1,883,672,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,769.92
NET CH.                    (-) 21.83
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,377.35
NET CH.                    (-) 52.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,272.04
NET CH.                   (-) 113.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,993.41
NET CH.                    (+) 32.78
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,948.66
NET CH.                   (+) 126.91
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,866.13
NET CH.                    (-) 54.43
------------------------------------
As on:                 18-April-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

