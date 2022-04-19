ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                      13-Apr-22   19-Apr-22    90% (F)          11-Apr-22      19-Apr-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       15-Apr-22   19-Apr-22    1500% (F)        13-Apr-22      19-Apr-22
Shell Pakistan Ltd                06-Apr-22   20-Apr-22    NIL                             20-Apr-22
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-Apr-22   20-Apr-22    NIL                             20-Apr-22
ZIL Ltd                           14-Apr-22   20-Apr-22    NIL                             20-Apr-22
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                14-Apr-22   20-Apr-22    130% (F)         12-Apr-22      20-Apr-22
Atlas Insurance Ltd               14-Apr-22   21-Apr-22    45% (F),10% B    12-Apr-22      21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15-Apr-22   21-Apr-22    NIL                             21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      15-Apr-22   21-Apr-22    280% (F)         13-Apr-22      21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd               15-Apr-22   21-Apr-22    5% (F)           13-Apr-22      21-Apr-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd. #   16-Apr-22   22-Apr-22                                    22-Apr-22
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                   16-Apr-22   23-Apr-22    NIL                             23-Apr-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd       17-Apr-22   25-Apr-22    300% (F)         14-Apr-22      25-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd                 18-Apr-22   25-Apr-22    NIL                             25-Apr-22
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd           18-Apr-22   25-Apr-22    NIL                             25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd     19-Apr-22   25-Apr-22    70% (F)          15-Apr-22      25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 19-Apr-22   25-Apr-22    NIL                             25-Apr-22
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd.19-Apr-22   25-Apr-22    NIL                             25-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Lmited               19-Apr-22   26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                  19-Apr-22   26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.     19-Apr-22   26-Apr-22    65% (F)          15-Apr-22      26-Apr-22
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                19-Apr-22   26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd                   19-Apr-22   26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)
Ltd                               19-Apr-22   26-Apr-22    200% (F)         15-Apr-22      26-Apr-22
AGP Ltd                           19-Apr-22   26-Apr-22    25% (F)          15-Apr-22      26-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               20-Apr-22   26-Apr-22    25% B            18-Apr-22      26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Ltd                               20-Apr-22   26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd       20-Apr-22   27-Apr-22    8.5% (F)         18-Apr-22      27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd       20-Apr-22   27-Apr-22    NIL                             27-Apr-22
Shaheen Insurance
Company Ltd                       20-Apr-22   27-Apr-22    NIL                             27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)               20-Apr-22   27-Apr-22    6%               18-Apr-22
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Ltd                       21-Apr-22   27-Apr-22    NIL                             27-Apr-22
Habib Insurance Company Ltd       14-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    12.5% (F)        12-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
IGI Life Insurance Ltd            21-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd #                  21-Apr-22   28-Apr-22                                    28-Apr-22
Octopus Digital Ltd               21-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Pak Elektron Ltd                  21-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd             21-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd      21-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Century Insurance Company Ltd.    22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    22.5% (F),10% B  20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
East West Insurance Company Ltd.  22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Premier Insurance Ltd             22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Service Global Footwear Ltd       22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    20% (F)          20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
Saif Power Ltd                    22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    10% (F)          20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.    22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    15% (F)          20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
Agritech Ltd                      22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Service Industries Ltd            22-Apr-22   28-Apr-22    75% (F)          20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd         21-Apr-22   29-Apr-22
Pakistan Reinsurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    20% (F),200% B   20-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
First Punjab Modaraba             22-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
IGI Holdings Ltd                  22-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    35% (F)          20-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd           22-Apr-22   29-Apr-22
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd #               22-Apr-22   29-Apr-22                                    29-Apr-22
Avanceon Ltd                      22-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    10% (F),25% B    20-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
Packages Ltd                      22-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    275% (F)         20-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd #    23-Apr-22   29-Apr-22                                    29-Apr-22
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd       23-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
PICIC Insurance Ltd               23-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
Asia Insurance Company Ltd        23-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    3% (F),
10% B                             21-Apr-22   29-Apr-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd     23-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    35% (F)          21-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd                       23-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
Dolmen City Reit                  27-Apr-22   29-Apr-22    3.9% (iii)       25-Apr-22
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd.   20-Apr-22   30-Apr-22    5% (F), 5% B     18-Apr-22      30-Apr-22
Crescent Fibres Ltd #             24-Apr-22   30-Apr-22                                    30-Apr-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      29-Apr-22   30-Apr-22
Summit Bank Ltd *                 27-Apr-22   03-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #             30-Apr-22   07-05-2022                                  07-05-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd #        04-05-2022   10-05-2022                                  10-05-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd #              10-05-2022   17-05-2022                                  17-05-2022
AL-Ghazi Tractors Ltd            11-05-2022   17-05-2022   1020.58% (F)    09-05-2022     17-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                         17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15% (F)         13-05-2022     23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

