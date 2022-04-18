Fazl calls for 'immediate elections' after Imran Khan's ouster

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday demanded immediate general elections in the country, saying that while Imran Khan had been ousted as the premier, it was his party's "responsibility to return to the nation and gain trust."

“The present government has been formed for a maximum period of one year and despite being a part of this government, JUI has its position and distinct identity,” he said while addressing party workers in Peshawar.

Fazl said that electoral reforms should be carried out to address people's reservations about the electoral system. "Reforms would also stop anyone from taking advantage of its current flaws as they [the elections] could be rigged again.

“Electoral reforms can be made by taking advantage of the existing assemblies while other necessary reforms can also be made. However, there is a limit to expediency. Prolonging power unnecessarily and extending it is not the policy of JUI-F in any way. It is our opinion that we put before [our stance] our allies so that the situation is clear,” he said.

Talking about Imran Khan, Fazl said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was lying about the "threat letter" in his rallies.

“His [Imran Khan] politics is dead and the people are weeping because of it. It cannot be resurrected. We have to be vigilant so that situation does not get out of control,” he added.