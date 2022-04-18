ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fazl calls for 'immediate elections' after Imran Khan's ouster

  • Says electoral reforms are necessary to address people's concerns about the system
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday demanded immediate general elections in the country, saying that while Imran Khan had been ousted as the premier, it was his party's "responsibility to return to the nation and gain trust."

“The present government has been formed for a maximum period of one year and despite being a part of this government, JUI has its position and distinct identity,” he said while addressing party workers in Peshawar.

BAP, BNP leadership meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

Fazl said that electoral reforms should be carried out to address people's reservations about the electoral system. "Reforms would also stop anyone from taking advantage of its current flaws as they [the elections] could be rigged again.

“Electoral reforms can be made by taking advantage of the existing assemblies while other necessary reforms can also be made. However, there is a limit to expediency. Prolonging power unnecessarily and extending it is not the policy of JUI-F in any way. It is our opinion that we put before [our stance] our allies so that the situation is clear,” he said.

Saudi crown prince congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

Talking about Imran Khan, Fazl said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was lying about the "threat letter" in his rallies.

“His [Imran Khan] politics is dead and the people are weeping because of it. It cannot be resurrected. We have to be vigilant so that situation does not get out of control,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif PDM JUIF PMLN Maulana Fazl Rehman Election reforms

Comments

1000 characters

Fazl calls for 'immediate elections' after Imran Khan's ouster

Back to depreciation: Rupee falls 0.54% against US dollar

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Islamabad metro bus service

IHC rejects petition to stop Nawaz Sharif from obtaining diplomatic passport

NBP approves Rs1.5bn financing for Waves Singer's housing project

World Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target

Pakistan LNG Limited invites bids for six LNG cargoes

Iran blames US for delays to revive nuclear deal

Lucky Motor Corp jacks up KIA car prices as rupee falls, freight charges rise

Pakistan values its relationship with EU countries: COAS Gen Bajwa

Oil rises, Brent crude touches $112 as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

Read more stories