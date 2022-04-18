ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkish central bank cuts lira required reserves interest rate to zero

Reuters Updated 18 Apr, 2022

ANKARA: The Turkish central bank has reduced to zero the interest rate applied to lira-denominated required reserves and it has ended the practice of making additional interest payments on sums converted from foreign currency to lira by real persons.

The central bank also changed the commission system, which it had previously announced to apply at a rate of 1.5% to foreign currency accounts for those who could not convert deposits from foreign currency to lira.

The moves were announced in a central bank letter sent to banks on Friday and seen by Reuters, with the changes effective as of April 15.

The latest moves come after a series of measures in recent months to support the lira after a slide in the currency late in 2021 left it 44% weaker on the year as a whole.

Turks’ forex holdings at $215.62bn as of April 8

Before the latest change, interest rates varying between 8.5% and 14% were applied to increase the lira share of required reserves.

The central bank also postponed from July 8 to Sept. 2 the date by which real and legal persons should reach a 20% conversion rate target for sums converted from foreign currencies to lira.

Forex commission rates, which were set at zero at the end of 2020, were raised by the bank to 1.5% for those who could not meet the 10% and 20% rates of conversion from forex to lira by a certain date.

Turkish central bank interest rates

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish central bank cuts lira required reserves interest rate to zero

Diamer-Bhasha dam: New project completion deadline set

PM inaugurates Islamabad metro bus service

CPEC IPPs: MoF refuses to support Rs50bn supplementary grant

Release of uplift budget: PD&SI ministry revises strategy

FBR yet to implement some major reforms

Letter to Modi: PM says he’s for ‘meaningful engagement’ to resolve disputes

Punjab governor: contrasting stances emerge

Punjab governor says PM can’t remove him

Afghan soil: Pakistan demands action against terrorists

Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi

Read more stories