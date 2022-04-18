PPP demands resignation of governor

LAHORE: Parliamentary leader and General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party for Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday said that so called governor Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema wants to impose his decisions on the people of Punjab.

In response to governor Punjab’s refusal to take oath of elected chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif PPP leader said that governor is bound to take oath as per the constitution.

Terming the PTI as fascist group Hassan Murtaza said that they want to destroy democracy in the country. He said if governor Punjab has some moral courage he should resign. He said that if governor fails to full fill its constitutional responsibilities then federal government can dismiss him.

He further said uncertainty in the biggest province is not in the interest of the people.

He also said according to the constitution President of Pakistan is bound to act on the advice of Prime Minister. He said that members of the PTI who were involved in creating unrest in the house should be dealt according to the law.

