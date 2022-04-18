Christians celebrate Easter in Pakistan

KARACHI: Christians celebrated Easter, their annual religious festivity, across the country. They offered special prayers at their holy places for peace, progress, and prosperity. Noted people expressed greetings promoting interfaith harmony, patience, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wished the Easter greetings to the Christian community.