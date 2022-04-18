Imran rejects election of Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the violent events in Punjab assembly that happened on Saturday and also rejected the “sham mafia-captured elections” of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister Punjab.

The PTI chairman took to Twitter and also termed proceedings of the provincial assembly that happened on Saturday as against all democratic norms and constitutional provisions.

“What happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable & against all democratic norms and constitutional provisions. No one was in the Chair conducting the supposed elections — a total violation of all norms. We reject this sham mafia-captured “elections”, the PTI chairman stated in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab provincial assembly elected PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz as the chief minister Punjab in the election amid boycott of the PTI and its coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). The elections for the chief minister Punjab was held after a series of violent events that happened in the provincial assembly.

