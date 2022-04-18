ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
1,906MT of wheat shifted to procurement centre

Press Release 18 Apr, 2022

FAISALABAD: As much as 1906 Metric Tons of wheat had been shifted to wheat procurement centre after smuggling attempts were thwarted last week and seven FIRs were also registered for illegal transportation of the commodity.

This was stated at a review meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on implementation of wheat procurement campaign in division. Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Mahmood, ACs Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, DD Food Shahid Khokhar, Dirextir Agriculture Ch. Abdul Hameed, DD Agriculture Khalid Mehmood and a representative officer of Punjab Police were also present.

The meeting was informed that in a week, 216 raids were carried out across the division to check the illegal movement and storage of wheat and sacks of wheat were seized also. Divisional Commissioner said that complete record of distribution of bardana and procurement of wheat should be compiled. He said that all measures should be taken to achieve the target of 100% procurement of wheat. He said that progress meeting on implementation of the campaign would be held regularly.

