HCSTSI for better policies to overcome economic crisis

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Altaf Memon on Sunday said that economic difficulties can be overcome by formulating better policies.

In a statement, Altaf Memon said that the present government has to focus on strengthening the economy as it needs the best strategy to deal with the economic challenges.

Memon added that Pakistan’s economic growth depended on increasing exports, which required investment.

He advised the present government to create a conducive environment for business community in the country so that the economy could be improved.

He demanded from the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that all the policies of the economy should be formulated keeping in view the views of the traders, industrialists and all other stakeholders so that lasting results could be achieved.