ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HCSTSI for better policies to overcome economic crisis

APP 18 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Altaf Memon on Sunday said that economic difficulties can be overcome by formulating better policies.

In a statement, Altaf Memon said that the present government has to focus on strengthening the economy as it needs the best strategy to deal with the economic challenges.

Memon added that Pakistan’s economic growth depended on increasing exports, which required investment.

He advised the present government to create a conducive environment for business community in the country so that the economy could be improved.

He demanded from the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that all the policies of the economy should be formulated keeping in view the views of the traders, industrialists and all other stakeholders so that lasting results could be achieved.

economic crisis HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon

Comments

1000 characters

HCSTSI for better policies to overcome economic crisis

Diamer-Bhasha dam: New project completion deadline set

CPEC IPPs: MoF refuses to support Rs50bn supplementary grant

Release of uplift budget: PD&SI ministry revises strategy

FBR yet to implement some major reforms

Letter to Modi: PM says he’s for ‘meaningful engagement’ to resolve disputes

Punjab governor: contrasting stances emerge

Punjab governor says PM can’t remove him

Afghan soil: Pakistan demands action against terrorists

Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi

Violence puts strain on Israel’s coalition govt

Read more stories