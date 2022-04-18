Polio Martyrs Day to be celebrated annually in Balochistan

QUETTA: Health Secretary of Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasar, Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre Balochistan Qaim Lashari, Director General Health Noor Ahmad Qazi and others, while paying tribute to the polio workers who were martyred in the line of duty, said that every year on April 15, Polio Martyrs Day will be celebrated.

The Centre also requested to issue orders for declaring April 15 as Polio Martyrs Day.

Secretary Health announced Rs. 50,000 for the families of the martyred polio workers.

“Polio workers are the architects of the future working to save the nation from permanent disability in exchange for very low wages,” Secretary Health said.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized by Emergency Operations Centre Balochistan on the occasion of Polio Martyrs Day on Friday.

EPI Coordinator Dr Akhtar Muhammad Buledi, Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and Additional Commissioner Quetta Yasir Bazai, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Haqqani and others were also present on the occasion.

The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

On this occasion, Dr. Zulfiqar thanked the guests and said that the martyrs would celebrate Polio Day on April 15 every year.

Secretary Health Saleh Mohammad Nasar said that it is very important to lay the foundation of any tradition. Only officers like Qaim Lashari can celebrate Shaheed Polio Workers’ Day. Today we pay tremendous tribute to our martyrs,” he said.

The government should play a role for the families of the martyrs. Polio workers are working hard to protect the nation’s architects from permanent disease, despite low salaries.

“I announce fifty thousand rupees for the families of all the martyrs,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, EOC Coordinator Qaim Lashari said that due to the tireless efforts of polio workers during the recent anti-polio drive, 2.5 million children were vaccinated against polio in every campaign.

He said that it matter of pride that for the first time today, the day of Polio Martyrs is being celebrate. The foundation has been laid.

“We will never forget our martyrs and will continue to pay tribute to them,” said.

DG Health Noor Ahmad Qazi said that he was grateful to Qaim Lashari for celebrating this day to pay homage to the martyred polio workers. Open day and night for polio workers.

During the ceremony, shields were given to the polio workers belonging to Qila Abdullah for their outstanding services. It should be noted that since 2012 till now 10 polio workers have been martyred on duty.

At the end of the ceremony, shields were distributed among the families of the martyrs.

