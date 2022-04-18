IIOJ&K: UN urged to take note of demographic change

MUZAFFARABAD: Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has appealed the United Nations to stop India on the forced settlement of Indian citizens in the disputed state.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Indian government had issued several domiciles to non-state residents in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir to illegally convert the local population into minority.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the brutal government of Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi deliberately tried to convert the Muslim majority population in the state of Jammu and Kashmir into minority. “Domiciles are being issued to millions of Hindu citizens from all over India and Kashmiris’ land is being forcibly sold to Indian traders”, he maintained.

“Moreover, citizens across India are being placed in government jobs on priority basis due to these cruel measures, the unemployment rate in the state has gone beyond 25 percent”, Ghazali lamented.

He said that the Indian government was blatantly violating the principles and rules of the United Nations besides being usurper of the basic human rights of the Kashmiri people.

Ghazali said that the United Nations had passed 16 resolutions for the right to self-determination to resolve the Kashmir issue. “Indian government is trampling the religious, political, social and civil liberties of the Kashmiri people through military force”, he said and added, Kashmiri people are being arrested and imprisoned in jails under inhumane and cruel laws like AFSPA, POTA, TADA and NIA.

Ghazali called on the United Nations and the international community to play an effective role in preventing the resettlement of Indian citizens in Jammu and Kashmir. He also appealed to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to raise their voice against Modi’s aggressive measures.