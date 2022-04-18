ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Punjab PA secretariat refuses to provide CCTV footage to police

INP 18 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab police on Sunday formed teams to arrest people involved in the attack on deputy speaker during the proceeding of CM election Saturday but the assembly secretariat was not very forthcoming as it refused to provide the CCTV footage of the incident.

During yesterday’s proceedings, the Punjab Assembly descended into the worst kind of bedlam during which many assembly members got injured including its Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi. When Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari entered the hall to conduct the election proceedings, the PTI MPAs rushed towards him, punched, thrashed and dragged him by hair. Lotas were hurled at him.

On Saturday police registered a case against unidentified people for attacking and torturing the deputy speaker under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of the state.

Today, Punjab police formed teams to arrest people involved in the attack on Deputy Speaker Mazari. However, the assembly secretariat has refused to provide the CCTV footage of the incident.

Now the police are trying to identify the culprits with the help of videos made on mobile phones by the assembly members.

