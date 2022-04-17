ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor Punjab delays oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab

BR Web Desk 17 Apr, 2022

Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Sunday refused to administer oath to newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz until it was clear that the election was conducted as per the Constitution and the directives of the Lahore High Court, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in the Governor House Punjab, the governor said he had sought a report from the assembly secretariat regarding the violence in the Punjab Assembly.

“I have received the report from the assembly secretary, a copy of which has been shared with the press. The report clearly explains how the session was marred by violence and vandalism, and the election of new chief minister was rushed after the PTI MPAs were beaten out of the gallery in the presence of elite Commandos,” he said.

PA session marred by melees: Hamza elected new Punjab CM

The governor said being a custodian of the constitution, he cannot endorse an "unconstitutional process," and therefore, he will not administer an oath to Hamza Shehbaz until he received a clarification on the conduct of the assembly session.

"In light of the assembly secretariat's report, I have written letters to the office of the Speaker Punjab Assembly and Advocate General of Punjab to seek their input into the matter. The oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister will remain suspended until I receive clarification in this regard," he added.

Governor Punjab sacked?

Minutes before his press conference, the federal government announced that Governor Punjab has been removed from his position. However, Omar Sarfraz declared that the government’s order was unconstitutional as the appointment and removal of governors was the prerogative of the President of Pakistan under Article 101 of the Constitution.

Chief Minister Punjab Governor Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Omar Sarfraz Cheema

Comments

1000 characters

Governor Punjab delays oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab

Pakistan 'strongly condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists'

Russia says 'destroyed' military factory outside Kyiv

FY23 Budget proposals: PBC for discouraging cash economy

Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say

BAP, BNP leadership meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

Libya oil firm announces closure of major oil field

SBP unveils Monetary Policy Committee meetings’ schedule for CY22

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

Jul-Mar imports soar 49.10pc to $58.877bn YoY

Read more stories