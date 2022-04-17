Governor Punjab delays oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab

Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Sunday refused to administer oath to newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz until it was clear that the election was conducted as per the Constitution and the directives of the Lahore High Court, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in the Governor House Punjab, the governor said he had sought a report from the assembly secretariat regarding the violence in the Punjab Assembly.

“I have received the report from the assembly secretary, a copy of which has been shared with the press. The report clearly explains how the session was marred by violence and vandalism, and the election of new chief minister was rushed after the PTI MPAs were beaten out of the gallery in the presence of elite Commandos,” he said.

The governor said being a custodian of the constitution, he cannot endorse an "unconstitutional process," and therefore, he will not administer an oath to Hamza Shehbaz until he received a clarification on the conduct of the assembly session.

"In light of the assembly secretariat's report, I have written letters to the office of the Speaker Punjab Assembly and Advocate General of Punjab to seek their input into the matter. The oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister will remain suspended until I receive clarification in this regard," he added.

Minutes before his press conference, the federal government announced that Governor Punjab has been removed from his position. However, Omar Sarfraz declared that the government’s order was unconstitutional as the appointment and removal of governors was the prerogative of the President of Pakistan under Article 101 of the Constitution.