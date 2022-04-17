ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Saturday announced the schedule of Monetary Policy Committee meetings for the rest of Calendar Year 2022.

According to the SBP, in the light of the emergency Monetary Policy (MPC) meeting held on April 7, 2022, the next regular meeting of the MPC is now scheduled for May 23, 2022. In line with the advance half-yearly calendar that the SBP has been announcing on a rolling basis since May 2021, the schedule for MPC meetings during the rest of calendar year 2022 is envisaged. The MPC will hold five more meetings during the next eight months.

The next meeting of MPC will be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 for deliberation on key economic indicators to take a decision on key policy rate. As per schedule MPC will also meet Thursday, July 7th, 2022, Monday, August 22nd, 2022, Monday, October 10th, 2022 and Friday, November 25th, 2022.

At emergency MPC meeting, SBP raises policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25%

The advance calendar of MPC meetings for the first half of calendar year 2023 will be shared at the time of the November 2022 MPC meeting.

For the current month MPC meeting was scheduled to be held on April 19, however due to rising risk to external account and inflation, the MPC held an emergency meeting before time on April 7 and decided to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent. In May last year, the SBP introduced an advanced calendar of monetary policy committee meetings in line with the international practices and decided to announce a half-yearly schedule of MPC meetings on a rolling basis. SBP believed that this is another step towards making the process of monetary policy formulation more predictable and transparent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP economic indicators MPC meetings CY22

Comments

1000 characters

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Imran Khan makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories