Maximum & minimum temperatures may drop in country’s upper parts

LAHORE: Both maximum and minimum temperature is likely to drop after the recent spell of rain in the upper parts of the country, said a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the maximum temperature is likely to drop to 36 degree Celsius from the existing 42C while the minimum one would also drop to 22C from the present 25C. It would bring a sigh of relief for the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan, he added.

It may be noted that the temperature is already higher than the normal level at present. Normally, the maximum temperature is recorded at 34C in the month of April against the present level of 42C, which means that it is 9C above than the normal range.

He said harvesting of wheat crop in major parts of the country has resulted into dryness of weather in general. The upcoming moisture due to the present spell of westerly wave would bring lead to sweating besides intensifying uneasiness of weather. He said the real feel of temperature may touch to 46C against the actual level of 39C.

It may be noted that the temperature is rising above the normal level over the last one and a half months. Generally, temperatures rise to this level in the middle of May, said Shahid.

However, he has expressed the hope that a good spell of westerly wave may bring more rain in the upper parts of the country, including Islamabad, by 20th of April because of the low latitude trend of the wave ahead.

