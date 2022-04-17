ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wahab orders setting up of Polyclinic at KMC headquarters

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: On directives of Karachi’s administrator and Sindh government’s spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab, a First Aid Centre (Polyclinic) is being set up at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) headquarters to provide immediate medical assistance to employees.

A permanent RMO, paramedical staff, ambulance, medical equipment and essential medicines will be available at the centre.

The administrator of Karachi has directed that work be initiated immediately on the project and through a notification instructed the department of accommodation to allocate suitable space for a Polyclinic at the KMC head office.

The department of medical and health services has also been asked to ensure the provision of doctors, paramedical staff and other necessities at the First Aid Centre, according to sources.

The proposed Polyclinic or First Aid Centre will function during office hours so that first aid could be provided to the employees of KMC on the premises of its head office, if needed.

Most of the KMC offices are located in the KMC building and a large number of employees work in its different departments during office hours. Retired employees also go there for various reasons.

The employees have been demanding since long that a First Aid Centre be set up at the head office which would facilitate them in case of emergency.

Mr Wahab has not only approved such a facility but also instructed that a Polyclinic/ First Aid Centre be made functional as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Barrister Murtaza Wahab Karachi’s administrator Polyclinic KMC headquarters

Comments

1000 characters

Wahab orders setting up of Polyclinic at KMC headquarters

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories