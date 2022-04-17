Wahab orders setting up of Polyclinic at KMC headquarters

KARACHI: On directives of Karachi’s administrator and Sindh government’s spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab, a First Aid Centre (Polyclinic) is being set up at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) headquarters to provide immediate medical assistance to employees.

A permanent RMO, paramedical staff, ambulance, medical equipment and essential medicines will be available at the centre.

The administrator of Karachi has directed that work be initiated immediately on the project and through a notification instructed the department of accommodation to allocate suitable space for a Polyclinic at the KMC head office.

The department of medical and health services has also been asked to ensure the provision of doctors, paramedical staff and other necessities at the First Aid Centre, according to sources.

The proposed Polyclinic or First Aid Centre will function during office hours so that first aid could be provided to the employees of KMC on the premises of its head office, if needed.

Most of the KMC offices are located in the KMC building and a large number of employees work in its different departments during office hours. Retired employees also go there for various reasons.

The employees have been demanding since long that a First Aid Centre be set up at the head office which would facilitate them in case of emergency.

Mr Wahab has not only approved such a facility but also instructed that a Polyclinic/ First Aid Centre be made functional as soon as possible.

