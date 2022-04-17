ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
UBG seeks proposals, suggestions to cope with economic crises

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The leaders and members of UBG have urged the trade bodies to formulate their proposals and suggestions for rescuing the country from the current economic crises for onward submission to National Economic Advisory Council (NEAC).

Welcoming the decision of Prime Minister to form NEAC consisting of leading economists and industrialists to tackle numerous economic challenges and find a way out of prevailing economic crunch Patron in Chief SM Muneer and President UBG Zuberi Tufail said that the decision of formation of NEAC indicates that revival of economy of Pakistan is on the top priority of the government hence business community have a great sigh of relief.

It was further advised by them that the proposals for the short-term and long-term policy may be devised in line with the consultation with stakeholders in areas including trade, investment, agriculture, industry, service sectors.

economic crises UBG National Economic Advisory Council

