Dry fruit growers highlight problems at TDAP webinar

Press Release 17 Apr, 2022

QUETTA: Growers, traders, processing experts, and representatives of various grower associations of Gilgit-Baltistan, a region that produces large quantities of dry fruits, attended a webinar entitled “An overview of the dry fruit sector” that was organised by the agro and food division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

During the event, the growers provided an overview of the sector and apprised the other participants of the local products, supply chain issues and potential of the region vis-à-vis dry fruit production and packaging, according to a press release.

The growers also discussed some of the problems faced by them. At the end of the session, it was decided that another meeting would be held to deliberate on all the major issues and challenges faced by stakeholders of the said sector, their possible solutions and the role TDAP could play to promote the sector.

