ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh CM attends funeral

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the funeral prayer of great social worker and philanthropist Bilquis Edhi along with other cabinet members at Memon Masjid.

The provincial government on Friday issued an official obituary on the said demise of Bilquis Edhi. The government issued a notification which reads as “Government of Sindh shares the grief and expresses its heartfelt condolences on the said demise of the most active philanthropist and Co-Chair of Edhi Foundation, Bilquis Edhi widow of Renowned Philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi (Late)”.

The Sindh government issued another notification to announce one day’s mourning on 16th of April, 2022 throughout the province of Sindh.

The chief minister visited Edhi Center when the body of Bilquis Edhi was shifted there and offered condolences with her son Faisal Edhi.

Sindh Chief Minister paying rich tribute to Bilquis Edhi said that her services for humanity would be written in golden words on the annals of history. She played a motherly role in nurturing unwanted babies, shelterless women and children. “May Allah rest her soul in eternal peace,” he prayed for her.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah Bilquis Edhi Memon Masjid

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh CM attends funeral

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories