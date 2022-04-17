PM resolves to improve Pak-Qatar relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated his decision to further strengthen and deepen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

The Prime Minister was reciprocating a felicitation message of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani who congratulated him on taking oath of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Prime Minister said the two brotherly countries enjoyed closer ties based upon deep and historic friendship, trust and cooperation, adding such a friendship had been a precious asset for them.