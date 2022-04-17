PM condemns Al-Aqsa raid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, while expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine, condemned raid on Al-Aqsa mosque and the escalation of violence by the Israeli forces.

The Prime Minister in a tweet also stressed upon the international community to protect innocent Palestinian lives and uphold the international law and the UN Charter.

“Condemnable raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque & escalation of violence by Israel in gross violation of HR & humanitarian laws. We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians. Time for international community to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law & UN Charter,” he posted on his twitter handle.