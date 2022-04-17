NA session to elect new speaker: Police closes majority of entry points to Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: The Capital police on Saturday put security on high alert and closed a majority of entry points to Red Zone for traffic during the National Assembly session summoned to elect new National Assembly speaker, in order to avert any untoward incident.

Police and district administration deployed heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies as well a closed the NADRA Chowk, Ayub Chowk and Express Chowk through barbed wire for traffic. The administration kept Margalla and Serena Chowk open for traffic.

All roads leading to the Red Zone which houses Diplomatic Enclave, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and the other government offices were put under tight security with a heavy deployment of police as well as majority entry point of the Red Zone were closed to normal traffic.

A heavy contingent of personnel police remained deployed on all roads leading to the Red Zone as well as in the other parts of the city. Majority of the entry and exit points of Red Zone remained close for traffic for the last two days.

