WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 16, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 15-Apr-22 14-Apr-22 13-Apr-22 12-Apr-22
Chinese yuan 0.114841 0.114475 0.114923 0.114703
Euro 0.796106 0.793103 0.791946 0.793431
Japanese yen 0.00579 0.005819 0.005824 0.00582
U.K. pound 0.960992 0.957367 0.951235 0.950787
U.S. dollar 0.73185 0.729089 0.731522 0.730532
Algerian dinar 0.0051 0.0051 0.005101 0.005095
Australian dollar 0.543755 0.545057 0.543004
Botswana pula 0.063431 0.063642 0.06341
Brazilian real 0.154625 0.156291
Brunei dollar 0.538908 0.536424 0.535071
Canadian dollar 0.578596 0.580251 0.579006
Chilean peso 0.000906 0.000907 0.000892
Czech koruna 0.032475 0.03239 0.032447
Danish krone 0.106478 0.106673
Indian rupee 0.009597 0.009598
Israeli New Shekel 0.227912 0.228102 0.227226
Korean won 0.000598 0.000594 0.000592 0.000593
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39202 2.39765 2.39558
Malaysian ringgit 0.17283 0.172423 0.17308 0.17258
Mauritian rupee 0.016971 0.016852 0.016809 0.016686
Mexican peso 0.036952 0.03682
New Zealand dollar 0.497166 0.503653 0.498223
Norwegian krone 0.082759 0.083173
Omani rial 1.8962 1.90253 1.89995
Peruvian sol 0.196224 0.197548
Philippine peso 0.014021 0.014072
Polish zloty 0.171224 0.170629 0.170184
Qatari riyal 0.200299 0.200968 0.200696
Russian ruble 0.009143 0.008969 0.009162 0.009174
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194424 0.195073 0.194809
Singapore dollar 0.538908 0.536424 0.535071
South African rand 0.049783 0.050462 0.050072
Swedish krona 0.07721 0.076732 0.076734
Swiss franc 0.779983 0.78355 0.783286
Thai baht 0.02169
Trinidadian dollar 0.10801 0.108356
U.A.E. dirham 0.198527 0.199189 0.19892
Uruguayan peso 0.017735 0.017687
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
