WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 16, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Apr-22 14-Apr-22 13-Apr-22 12-Apr-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.114841 0.114475 0.114923 0.114703 Euro 0.796106 0.793103 0.791946 0.793431 Japanese yen 0.00579 0.005819 0.005824 0.00582 U.K. pound 0.960992 0.957367 0.951235 0.950787 U.S. dollar 0.73185 0.729089 0.731522 0.730532 Algerian dinar 0.0051 0.0051 0.005101 0.005095 Australian dollar 0.543755 0.545057 0.543004 Botswana pula 0.063431 0.063642 0.06341 Brazilian real 0.154625 0.156291 Brunei dollar 0.538908 0.536424 0.535071 Canadian dollar 0.578596 0.580251 0.579006 Chilean peso 0.000906 0.000907 0.000892 Czech koruna 0.032475 0.03239 0.032447 Danish krone 0.106478 0.106673 Indian rupee 0.009597 0.009598 Israeli New Shekel 0.227912 0.228102 0.227226 Korean won 0.000598 0.000594 0.000592 0.000593 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39202 2.39765 2.39558 Malaysian ringgit 0.17283 0.172423 0.17308 0.17258 Mauritian rupee 0.016971 0.016852 0.016809 0.016686 Mexican peso 0.036952 0.03682 New Zealand dollar 0.497166 0.503653 0.498223 Norwegian krone 0.082759 0.083173 Omani rial 1.8962 1.90253 1.89995 Peruvian sol 0.196224 0.197548 Philippine peso 0.014021 0.014072 Polish zloty 0.171224 0.170629 0.170184 Qatari riyal 0.200299 0.200968 0.200696 Russian ruble 0.009143 0.008969 0.009162 0.009174 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194424 0.195073 0.194809 Singapore dollar 0.538908 0.536424 0.535071 South African rand 0.049783 0.050462 0.050072 Swedish krona 0.07721 0.076732 0.076734 Swiss franc 0.779983 0.78355 0.783286 Thai baht 0.02169 Trinidadian dollar 0.10801 0.108356 U.A.E. dirham 0.198527 0.199189 0.19892 Uruguayan peso 0.017735 0.017687 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

