ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Economic challenges for new govt

Farhat Ali 16 Apr, 2022

Successive governments commenced their tenures by endlessly criticising the economic policies and delivery of their predecessors and projected themselves as a messiah who would lead the nation towards prosperity and better days. This rhetoric has been in vogue for decades, the present government, too, commenced its current tenure on the same note.

For the nation and its people this rhetoric is meaningless. It sours relationships and is of no interest to the general public. What the public expects is immediate results and not meaningless rhetoric. The public, in fact, demands the new government address their issues and bring about quantitative and qualitative change in their lives.

The mature approach would be that the successor government takes the ownership of the data of the last government and uses this as the benchmark to improve things. The incumbent government could make a start and bring around a paradigm shift in mindset and in comprehending public issues and acting upon it with a professional and mature approach. It has inherited the following scorecard that the PTI government has bequeathed to it:

======================================================
Pakistan Key Economic Indicators (as on 12 April 2022)
======================================================
Currency (Rs/USD)                                182.2
Stock Market (Points)                            46407
GDP/Annual Growth (%)                              3.9
Unemployment Rate (%)                              4.4
Inflation Rate (%)                                12.7
Interest Rate (%)                                 12.2
Balance of Trade (MPKR)                      (-620633)
Current Account to GDP (%)                      (-0.6)
Government Debt to GDP (%)                      (-8.7)
Government Budget to GDP (%)                    (-7.1)
Consumer Confidence (points)                      39.4
Corporate Tax Rate (%)                            29.3
Personal Income Tax Rate (%)                      35.3
Export FY 2021 (BUSD)                             25.3
Export FY 2022 (9 months/BUSD)                    23.3
Import FY 2021 (BUSD)                             56.4
Import FY 2022 (9 months/BUSD)                    46.5
LSM growth FY 2021 (%)                            14.9
FDI FY 2021 (BUSD)                                 1.9
======================================================

That there is still a lot of room for improvement insofar as these figures are concerned is a fact. The government needs to deliver on its promises on rising inflation in particular.

(The writer is former President, Oversees Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

economic indicators economic policies economic challenges

Comments

1000 characters

Economic challenges for new govt

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Govt bans sugar export

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories