PML-N leader rejects reports about mega social welfare programmes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday dismissed the reports related to closure of Ehsaas programme and the Panagah shelters. The PML-N spokesperson stated that in his first address to the National Assembly after being elected, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made it quite clear that public service projects would continue.

“Lies are being spread by those who are accustomed to lying from the prime minister’s chair” she said while requesting media to not give space to such baseless reports.

Aurangzeb added that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will be further expanded as the premier has decided to make the BISP a source of education for children. “No program has been stopped, every project for the welfare of the people will be further improved”, she added.

The spokesperson said the premier would not be one to “use public and national security issues for personal politics.”

