Name of SPR&S Wing changed

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has changed the name of the Strategic Planning Reforms and Statistics (SPR&S Wing) as “Directorate General of Revenue Analysis” with immediate effect.

In this connection, the FBR has issued a notification, here on Friday.

The total number of the FBR’s directorates would remain 15 after changing the name of the SPR&S Wing.

According to the notification, in pursuance of decision taken by the Board-in-Council in its meeting, the nomenclature of “SPR&S Wing” in FBR(HQ), Islamabad is hereby changed as “Directorate General of Revenue Analysis”, with immediate effect.

The strength of officers (BS-17 and above) already notified for SPR&S Wing vide notification of even number dated 08.07.2021 stands allocated to the Directorate General of Revenue Analysis. DG, Directorate General of Revenue Analysis shall report to the chairman, FBR as earlier notified in case of DG (SPR&S) vide notification of even number dated 15.09.2021. These issues with the approval of chairman, FBR/Secretary, Revenue Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022