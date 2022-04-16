KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 15, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
438,900,290 234,927,135 10,751,677,952 5,800,164,955
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 808,002,746 (731,075,503) 76,927,243
Local Individuals 8,871,782,658 (9,008,585,573) (136,802,915)
Local Corporates 3,060,612,178 (3,000,736,507) 59,875,672
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments