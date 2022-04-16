WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 15, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Apr-22 13-Apr-22 12-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.114475 0.114923 0.114703 0.114508 Euro 0.793103 0.791946 0.793431 0.795092 Japanese yen 0.005819 0.005824 0.00582 0.005836 U.K. pound 0.957367 0.951235 0.950787 0.95163 U.S. dollar 0.729089 0.731522 0.730532 0.729442 Algerian dinar 0.0051 0.005101 0.005095 0.005097 Australian dollar 0.543755 0.545057 0.543004 0.543288 Botswana pula 0.063431 0.063642 0.06341 0.06317 Brazilian real 0.154625 0.156291 0.155138 Brunei dollar 0.538908 0.536424 0.535071 0.534077 Canadian dollar 0.578596 0.580251 0.579006 0.577959 Chilean peso 0.000906 0.000907 0.000892 0.000896 Czech koruna 0.032475 0.03239 0.032447 0.03254 Danish krone 0.106478 0.106673 0.106903 Indian rupee 0.009597 0.009598 0.009603 Israeli New Shekel 0.227912 0.228102 0.227226 0.22717 Korean won 0.000594 0.000592 0.000593 0.000596 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39202 2.39765 2.39558 2.39201 Malaysian ringgit 0.172423 0.17308 0.17258 0.172575 Mauritian rupee 0.016852 0.016809 0.016686 0.016503 Mexican peso 0.036952 0.03682 0.036455 New Zealand dollar 0.497166 0.503653 0.498223 0.497771 Norwegian krone 0.082759 0.083173 0.083275 Omani rial 1.8962 1.90253 1.89995 1.89712 Peruvian sol 0.196224 0.197548 0.196668 Philippine peso 0.014021 0.014072 0.014156 Polish zloty 0.171224 0.170629 0.170184 0.171287 Qatari riyal 0.200299 0.200968 0.200696 0.200396 Russian ruble 0.008969 0.009162 0.009174 0.009215 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194424 0.195073 0.194809 0.194518 Singapore dollar 0.538908 0.536424 0.535071 0.534077 South African rand 0.049783 0.050462 0.050072 0.049957 Swedish krona 0.07721 0.076732 0.076734 0.077222 Swiss franc 0.779983 0.78355 0.783286 0.780945 Thai baht 0.02169 0.021684 Trinidadian dollar 0.10801 0.108356 0.107824 U.A.E. dirham 0.198527 0.199189 0.19892 0.198623 Uruguayan peso 0.017735 0.017687 0.017597 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022