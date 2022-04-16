ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 16 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 15, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Apr-22      13-Apr-22      12-Apr-22      11-Apr-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.114475       0.114923       0.114703       0.114508
Euro                             0.793103       0.791946       0.793431       0.795092
Japanese yen                     0.005819       0.005824        0.00582       0.005836
U.K. pound                       0.957367       0.951235       0.950787        0.95163
U.S. dollar                      0.729089       0.731522       0.730532       0.729442
Algerian dinar                     0.0051       0.005101       0.005095       0.005097
Australian dollar                0.543755       0.545057       0.543004       0.543288
Botswana pula                    0.063431       0.063642        0.06341        0.06317
Brazilian real                   0.154625       0.156291                      0.155138
Brunei dollar                    0.538908       0.536424       0.535071       0.534077
Canadian dollar                  0.578596       0.580251       0.579006       0.577959
Chilean peso                     0.000906       0.000907       0.000892       0.000896
Czech koruna                     0.032475        0.03239       0.032447        0.03254
Danish krone                     0.106478       0.106673       0.106903
Indian rupee                     0.009597       0.009598       0.009603
Israeli New Shekel               0.227912       0.228102       0.227226        0.22717
Korean won                       0.000594       0.000592       0.000593       0.000596
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39202        2.39765        2.39558        2.39201
Malaysian ringgit                0.172423        0.17308        0.17258       0.172575
Mauritian rupee                  0.016852       0.016809       0.016686       0.016503
Mexican peso                     0.036952        0.03682       0.036455
New Zealand dollar               0.497166       0.503653       0.498223       0.497771
Norwegian krone                  0.082759       0.083173       0.083275
Omani rial                         1.8962        1.90253        1.89995        1.89712
Peruvian sol                     0.196224       0.197548       0.196668
Philippine peso                  0.014021       0.014072       0.014156
Polish zloty                     0.171224       0.170629       0.170184       0.171287
Qatari riyal                     0.200299       0.200968       0.200696       0.200396
Russian ruble                    0.008969       0.009162       0.009174       0.009215
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194424       0.195073       0.194809       0.194518
Singapore dollar                 0.538908       0.536424       0.535071       0.534077
South African rand               0.049783       0.050462       0.050072       0.049957
Swedish krona                     0.07721       0.076732       0.076734       0.077222
Swiss franc                      0.779983        0.78355       0.783286       0.780945
Thai baht                                                       0.02169       0.021684
Trinidadian dollar                0.10801       0.108356                      0.107824
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198527       0.199189        0.19892       0.198623
Uruguayan peso                   0.017735       0.017687       0.017597
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF 1 sdr to usd sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

