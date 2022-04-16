WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 15, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Apr-22 13-Apr-22 12-Apr-22 11-Apr-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.114475 0.114923 0.114703 0.114508
Euro 0.793103 0.791946 0.793431 0.795092
Japanese yen 0.005819 0.005824 0.00582 0.005836
U.K. pound 0.957367 0.951235 0.950787 0.95163
U.S. dollar 0.729089 0.731522 0.730532 0.729442
Algerian dinar 0.0051 0.005101 0.005095 0.005097
Australian dollar 0.543755 0.545057 0.543004 0.543288
Botswana pula 0.063431 0.063642 0.06341 0.06317
Brazilian real 0.154625 0.156291 0.155138
Brunei dollar 0.538908 0.536424 0.535071 0.534077
Canadian dollar 0.578596 0.580251 0.579006 0.577959
Chilean peso 0.000906 0.000907 0.000892 0.000896
Czech koruna 0.032475 0.03239 0.032447 0.03254
Danish krone 0.106478 0.106673 0.106903
Indian rupee 0.009597 0.009598 0.009603
Israeli New Shekel 0.227912 0.228102 0.227226 0.22717
Korean won 0.000594 0.000592 0.000593 0.000596
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39202 2.39765 2.39558 2.39201
Malaysian ringgit 0.172423 0.17308 0.17258 0.172575
Mauritian rupee 0.016852 0.016809 0.016686 0.016503
Mexican peso 0.036952 0.03682 0.036455
New Zealand dollar 0.497166 0.503653 0.498223 0.497771
Norwegian krone 0.082759 0.083173 0.083275
Omani rial 1.8962 1.90253 1.89995 1.89712
Peruvian sol 0.196224 0.197548 0.196668
Philippine peso 0.014021 0.014072 0.014156
Polish zloty 0.171224 0.170629 0.170184 0.171287
Qatari riyal 0.200299 0.200968 0.200696 0.200396
Russian ruble 0.008969 0.009162 0.009174 0.009215
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194424 0.195073 0.194809 0.194518
Singapore dollar 0.538908 0.536424 0.535071 0.534077
South African rand 0.049783 0.050462 0.050072 0.049957
Swedish krona 0.07721 0.076732 0.076734 0.077222
Swiss franc 0.779983 0.78355 0.783286 0.780945
Thai baht 0.02169 0.021684
Trinidadian dollar 0.10801 0.108356 0.107824
U.A.E. dirham 0.198527 0.199189 0.19892 0.198623
Uruguayan peso 0.017735 0.017687 0.017597
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments