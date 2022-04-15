ANL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
ASC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.2%)
BOP 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
GGL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.85%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.18%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.52%)
PTC 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.6%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
TELE 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.08%)
TPL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
TPLP 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.13%)
TREET 37.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.03%)
TRG 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.09%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
WTL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,913 Decreased By -133.1 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,572 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,893 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Hawkish Fedspeak keeps dollar king, yen slumps to 20-year low

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: The dollar rose to a two-decade peak against the yen and kept close to a two-year high to the euro on Friday, as more hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations for faster US policy tightening.

The greenback was 0.43% higher at 126.40 yen after earlier reaching 126.56 for the first time since May 2002.

The euro slipped 0.14% to $1.0812, heading back toward the overnight low of $1.0785, a level unseen since April 2020.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that a half-point rate rise next month was “a very reasonable option,” in a further sign that even more cautious policymakers are on board with faster monetary tightening.

By contrast, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said around the same time that there was no clear timeframe for when ECB rates would start to rise, adding that it could be weeks or even several months after the central bank winds down its stimulus scheme in the third quarter.

“Williams spoke openly of the need to move rates more swiftly and above neutral,” further buoying the dollar, Tim Riddell, a macro strategist at Westpac wrote in a client note.

By contrast, the ECB “revealed a more dovish reaction function to the inflation news than the market had discounted,” he said.

US Treasury yields resumed their climb overnight, following a two-day decline, further buoying the greenback.

Dollar falls as US yield rally stops for breath

Treasuries did not trade in Tokyo on Friday because of the Good Friday market holiday in the United States, as well as other regions including Australia, Hong Hong and the U.K. The dollar index rose 0.08% to 100.48, edging back toward the two-year high of 100.78 reached on Thursday.

For the week, it has climbed 0.64%, while the euro has dropped 0.58%.

Against the yen, the dollar has climbed 1.71%, heading for a sixth straight winning week.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Tuesday that the government is watching yen moves and their impact on the economy “with a sense of urgency”.

“Despite repeated verbal intervention over the past few weeks from Japanese policymakers, USD/JPY has continued to rise alongside higher US yields,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

“The odds of direct FX intervention are rising, in our view,” and “should increase significantly once USD/JPY enters the 127-130 range,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar hovered near a three-week low of $0.7392 reached on Wednesday, last trading down 0.2% on the day at $0.7404.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin continued to consolidate close to a four-week low of $39,218.15 reached on Monday, last changing hands at $40,005.50.

“Bitcoin is in the danger zone as risky assets are tumbling as the bond market selloff resumes,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note. “If it breaks below $38,000, it could get ugly real fast.”

Yuan Yen Federal Reserve Dollar European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

