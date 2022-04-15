ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
AVN 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.2%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.88%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.7%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.52%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.22%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.77%)
TPL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
TREET 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1%)
TRG 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.32%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.3 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,563 Increased By 78.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,892 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Japan consumer inflation seen picking up, still distant from BOJ target

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s core consumer inflation likely accelerated in March from a year earlier but was still well short of the Bank of Japan’s price goal, a Reuters poll showed, bolstering the view that the BOJ will lag way behind other central banks in normalising policy.

Separate data is expected to show Japan’s trade balance remained deep in the red, stoking worries about surging import costs of fuel and commodities, while the yen’s weakening to 20-year low past 126 versus the dollar this week adding to the pain.

Next week’s data would underscore the challenge for Japan’s central bank. The weak yen has emerged as a political hot-button issue as lawmakers demand measures to cushion the blow from rising inflation.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI) data, to be released by the internal ministry at 2330 GMT on April 21, likely rose 0.8% in March from a year earlier, faster than a 0.6% gain in February, the poll of 18 economists showed on Friday.

“The pace of rises in the core CPI likely returned to pre-pandemic levels,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

“The natiowide core index probably picked up in March as import inflation has strengthened due to the weak yen, rising crude oil and commodity prices.”

Still, rising headline inflation does not mean the BOJ would rush to unwind its monetary stimulus anytime soon.

On the contrary, the central bank is expected to stick with its powerful stimulus for some time given the view that the current cost-push inflation is far from sustainable, analysts say.

Japan households projecting higher inflation hits 14-year high

Its long elusive inflation target is 2%.

The trade data, to be issued by the Ministry of Finance at 2350 GMT on April 19, will probably show Japan’s trade balance remained in a deficit of 100.8 billion yen in March, narrowing from 668.3 billion yen seen in the previous month.

Imports likely jumped 28.9% in the year to March, outpacing a 17.5% gain in exports, the poll showed.

Japan's core consumer inflation

