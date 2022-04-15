ANL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.87%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
AVN 106.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.21%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.75%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.62%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.22%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.89%)
TPL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
TPLP 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
TREET 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1%)
TRG 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.31%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,708 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.08%)
BR30 17,890 Decreased By -156.4 (-0.87%)
KSE100 46,569 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,899 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

JERUSALEM: Israeli police clashed with masked, stone-throwing Palestinians at a holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem when violence erupted after Friday’s Ramazan morning prayers, police said.

Tensions have been simmering in Jerusalem, with the Muslim holy month of Ramazan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover and Christianity’s Easter festival this year.

And Israeli security forces have been on high alert after a series of deadly Arab street attacks throughout the country during the past two weeks.

Police said they entered the compound, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to break up a violent crowd that remained at the end of the morning prayers.

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank

When a group of Palestinians began throwing rocks toward the nearby Jewish prayer space of the Western Wall, police said they entered the compound “to disperse and push back” the crowd.

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said 59 people were injured.

MENA Easter Israeli police Israeli security forces Ramazan morning prayers Jerusalem holy site

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

10pc increase in pensions notified

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

National Security Committee’s statement: No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in it: DG ISPR

Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

PTI chief seeks lifetime ban on ‘defectors’

Foreign power: DG ISPR ‘confirms’ interference, claims Fawad

Govt entities: FBR to take policy decision on FTNs

Guddu 747MW GT-14 incident: GHCL’s CEO makes accusation against Power Division

Appointment of Nepra chief: LHC seeks original record

Read more stories