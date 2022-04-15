Mainland China stocks open lower

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks dropped at the open on Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street, as inflation and supply chain woes plagued sentiment around the world.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.64 percent, or 20.73 points, to 3,204.91 in early trade, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 1.32 percent, or 26.80 points, to 2,007.68.

China stocks close up

Hong Kong markets were closed for a public holiday.