ANL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.02%)
BOP 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
FNEL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.88%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
GGL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.6%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.39%)
TELE 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.15%)
TPL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.92%)
TPLP 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
TREET 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.82%)
TRG 86.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.42%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
WTL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,913 Decreased By -133.1 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,572 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,893 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)

Mainland China stocks open lower

AFP 15 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks dropped at the open on Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street, as inflation and supply chain woes plagued sentiment around the world.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.64 percent, or 20.73 points, to 3,204.91 in early trade, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 1.32 percent, or 26.80 points, to 2,007.68.

China stocks close up

Hong Kong markets were closed for a public holiday.

China stocks

